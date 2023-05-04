Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MSCI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $465.77 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.