Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 207,236 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207,236 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.31 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.65.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

