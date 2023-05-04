Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 38,731 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,731 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 555,896 shares worth $44,536,762. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

