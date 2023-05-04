Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 8,078 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.