Conning Inc. Buys Shares of 2,473 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,645,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.66. 89,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,941. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $86.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also

