Conning Inc. Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,837.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,379,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,194 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,288,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,898 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. The stock had a trading volume of 318,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,137. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

