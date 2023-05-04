Conning Inc. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. 332,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,987. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

