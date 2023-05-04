Conning Inc. Invests $205,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,939 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
eBay Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 307,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,816. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.
eBay Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- Is It Time For Qualcomm To Start Playing Catchup?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
- Simon Property Group Could Be a High Yield Savings Account
- Camping World: When Debt Is A Good Thing
- 3 Underperforming Nasdaq 100 Stocks Worth a Closer Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.