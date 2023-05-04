Conning Inc. Invests $205,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,939 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $1,921,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 307,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,816. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.