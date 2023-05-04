Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 2,159,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,049,620. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

