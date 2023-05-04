Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.97) to GBX 4,500 ($56.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.72) to GBX 4,890 ($61.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,022.22.

DEO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,879. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $197.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its 200-day moving average is $178.21.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

