Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ETN traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.14. 312,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,857. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

