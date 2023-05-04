Conning Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.87. 49,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.