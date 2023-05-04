Contrasting NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) & Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NextNav has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inflection Point Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextNav and Inflection Point Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $3.93 million 54.02 -$40.12 million ($0.39) -5.08 Inflection Point Acquisition N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Inflection Point Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextNav.

This table compares NextNav and Inflection Point Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -1,021.80% -55.95% -44.71% Inflection Point Acquisition N/A -53.90% -0.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Inflection Point Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and Inflection Point Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 1 0 2.50 Inflection Point Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextNav currently has a consensus target price of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 436.62%. Inflection Point Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than Inflection Point Acquisition.

Summary

Inflection Point Acquisition beats NextNav on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextNav

(Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

