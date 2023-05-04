Contrasting Southern Michigan Bancorp (SOMC) and Its Peers

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) is one of 316 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Southern Michigan Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Michigan Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Michigan Bancorp $51.51 million $13.49 million 6.04 Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors $2.40 billion $330.41 million 9.07

Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp. Southern Michigan Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Michigan Bancorp 23.99% 16.17% 1.10% Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 24.90% 13.02% 1.20%

Dividends

Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 27.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Southern Michigan Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Michigan Bancorp Competitors 903 7658 6630 305 2.41

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 53.68%. Given Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Michigan Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Michigan Bancorp rivals beat Southern Michigan Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in March 1982 and is headquartered in Coldwater, MI.

