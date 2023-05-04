Cooke & Bieler LP Has $11.26 Million Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.40% of Dream Finders Homes worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,836,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,923 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 150,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 211.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,809,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFH. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

