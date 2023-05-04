Cooke & Bieler LP Sells 880 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,647,000 after buying an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after acquiring an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $90.04 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

