Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 468,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,049. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 280,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Corcept Therapeutics

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

