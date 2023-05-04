Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

CORT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $23.18. 417,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,303. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on CORT. SVB Securities started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

