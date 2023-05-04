Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) VP John Weldon Stephens Sells 12,500 Shares

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Thursday, April 13th, John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00.

Shares of Core & Main stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. 1,036,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

