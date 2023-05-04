Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Shares Down 7.3%

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 132,857 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 250,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £72.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.13.

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America and the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, nickel, lithium, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom; and the United Downs exploration project located within the historic Gwennap copper and tin mining district in Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

