Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Corteva stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. 4,164,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,288. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

