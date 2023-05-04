Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $487.21. The company had a trading volume of 354,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.