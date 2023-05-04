Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 956,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,335 shares of company stock worth $240,159 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solel Partners LP increased its position in Couchbase by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 288,981 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $1,420,000. EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after acquiring an additional 411,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $684.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $41.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

