Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 139 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the third quarter worth $83,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. 100,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

