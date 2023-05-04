Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 41,391 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,391 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,249,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,928,000 after purchasing an additional 75,518 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,899. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
