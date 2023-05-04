Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,720 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 599.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.97. 782,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

