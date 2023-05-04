Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $22.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $328.11. 634,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.38 and a 200-day moving average of $379.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

