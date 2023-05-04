Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 254 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 61.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Trading Down 1.8 %

LDOS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 495,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,267. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

