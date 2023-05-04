Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,724 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.15. 2,106,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

