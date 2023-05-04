Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 859,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,004. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.