Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,258. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

