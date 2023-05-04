Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.57. 34,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,733. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $258.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

