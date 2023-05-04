Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.67

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 114175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.
Crane Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.