Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.67

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 114175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.