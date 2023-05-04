Crane (NYSE:CR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.67

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.67 and last traded at $68.83, with a volume of 114175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Crane Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crane by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane



Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

