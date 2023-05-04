Creditcoin Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $87.12 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

