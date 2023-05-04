Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Trading 4.2% Higher

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.31). Approximately 291,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 695,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.30).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Creo Medical Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74.

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

