Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 218,887 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,659.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.19. 7,915,368 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

