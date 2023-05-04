Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 22,525 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10,055.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $376.29. 239,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,908. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $391.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.27 and a 200 day moving average of $348.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

