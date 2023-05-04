Crewe Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,744 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,543,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,367,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

