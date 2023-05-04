Crewe Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295 over the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $255.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.