Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MMM traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.88. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

