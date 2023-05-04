Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,329 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.88. 4,368,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,559,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

