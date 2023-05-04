Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 10,963 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $371.91. 2,200,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,993. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $282.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

