Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Huber Research lowered Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

CRTO opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares in the company, valued at $868,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, Director Rachel Picard sold 10,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathalie Balla sold 37,177 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,203,791.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $576,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock worth $3,342,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

