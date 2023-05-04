Critical Comparison: VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) versus Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Arbe Robotics and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.85%. VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than VerifyMe.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $3.52 million 36.32 -$40.49 million ($0.71) -2.77 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.89 -$14.40 million ($1.77) -1.05

This table compares Arbe Robotics and VerifyMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VerifyMe has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VerifyMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics -1,151.35% -74.78% -60.66% VerifyMe -73.55% -21.05% -16.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of VerifyMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VerifyMe beats Arbe Robotics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

