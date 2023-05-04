Cronos (CRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $9.01 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00058199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

