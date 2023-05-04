Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.65 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 1,100,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

