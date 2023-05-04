Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 325,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 631,873 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $21.44.

The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $820.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.