CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.0% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $1,264,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

