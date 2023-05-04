Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Earns Maintains Rating from VNET Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at VNET Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.10. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,752,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

