Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.41. 155,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,861. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.10.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Cummins

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cummins by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

